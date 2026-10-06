NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crash in Chatsworth

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on Tuesday on the fatal NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crash in Chatsworth.

Three people died in the helicopter crash on Sept. 15, including aerial news reporter Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw and 29-year-old Edy Guitierrez Mejia.

The NTSB said that the helicopter had departed the Whiteman Airport in Los Angeles and flew to Chatsworth to gather video footage of a recent fatal bus crash.

Prosecutors say that the driver involved in that crash allegedly ran a red light while driving under the influence, slamming into a Metro bus, killing two passengers. The LA County Department of the Medical Examiner identified the victims as Gage Weida, 31, and Daniel Castillo, 46.

The preliminary report says that ADS-B data, known as Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, show that the helicopter was in the vicinity of the bus crash for about an hour and 24 minutes.

The NTSB reviewed a four-minute and twenty-one-second-long video recording of the crash that was taken by Moreno. Officials say the video captured ambient helicopter noise of the main rotor and engine. The NTSB explained that the noise was "consistent with normal operations."

During the last minute of flight, the helicopter was about 800 feet above ground, and it decelerated to about 6 knots ground speed.

During the last 29 seconds of the flight, Moreno's recording captured the helicopter noise as it changed frequency. Officials say it also captured intermittent and continuous horns, "consistent with the helicopter's main rotor high rpm, low rotor rpm and other aural advisories."

At about 6:55 p.m., data show that the helicopter began a rapid descent while turning right. NTSB officials say the last data point captured the helicopter at a high rate of descent, going about 38 knots groundspeed directly above the crash site.

The NTSB reviewed security footage from multiple nearby buildings that recorded the helicopter's final moments before it crashed into a metal storage container on the ground. Soon after impact, the helicopter burst into flames.

Investigators determined that the helicopter came to rest partially on its right side on top of the metal container. The debris field of the crash extended about 30 feet around the main wreckage.

The NTSB says the helicopter's main cabin was mostly reduced to ash and thermally damaged metal. Officials relocated remaining parts to a secure facility for further examination.

The preliminary report did not provide details on the cause of the crash. A final report is still pending.