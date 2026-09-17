Memorial grows for victims killed in NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash in Chatsworth

A memorial is growing outside of the Whiteman Airport honoring the three victims who were killed when an NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed in Chatsworth.

Among the victims killed were NBCLA aerial news reporter Eliana Moreno and her pilot George Marciniw. Authorities identified the third victim as also29-year-old Edy Guitierrez Mejia, who was killed on the ground in the crash.

The helicopter crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday near a storage facility in the 9100 block of N. Mason Avenue. The aircraft erupted into flames after it crashed into two shipping containers and several vehicles that were parked nearby.

Moreno and Marciniw were in the air covering a deadly bus crash that killed two people. The driver of an SUV allegedly ran a red light while driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Metro bus.

NBCLA confirmed that the helicopter belonged to the station a few hours after the crash.

"We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening." NBCLA and Telemundo 52 said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives."

A poster hanging outside the Whiteman Airport has handwritten messages to the victims of the crash. CBS LA

Family and friends of the victims started a memorial outside of Whiteman Airport, placing flowers and photos. NewsChopper 4 is operated by Angel City Air that is based out of the airport.

A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Eudes Parish in Chatsworth, near the site of the crash. The community will have a chance to come together and remember the three victims lost during the tragedy.

Investigation into helicopter crash

Fabian Salazar, the National Transportation Safety Board investigator-in-charge, said the public can expect a preliminary report of the crash in about 30 days and explained that the final report could take several months.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Salazar said over the next few days crews will be at the scene collecting evidence and factual data.

Chatsworth, CA - September 16, 2026: Fabian Salazar, Investivator in charge with NTSB, speaks during a press conference after the NBC4 news helicopter crash near the Lizard Production building on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 in Chatsworth, CA. A NBC4 news helicopter crashed Tuesday night in Chatsworth while covering a metro city bus and motor vehicle accident. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski

He said the NTSB will work to obtain and review video footage from security cameras near the scene and conduct witness interviews. Salazar added that the NBCLA helicopter was capturing footage from a live camera when the crash occurred. He called that video the "most important evidence" so far.

"What we're going to do is get a pristine copy of that recording and send it to our recorders lab for a sound spectrum analysis," he said. "Because in that recording, we are clearly hearing sounds that are consistent with the engine changing its speed. And we're also hearing tones that are being generated that are likely advisories to the pilot."

Anyone with information regarding either the deadly bus collision or helicopter crash was encouraged to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Tributes pour in for victims

A few hours after the crash, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other city leaders addressed the public during a news conference.

Bass called it a "very tragic day in Los Angeles" and said her heart went out to the families and friends of all the victims.

"This is a heartbreaking night for our city, and my thoughts and prayers are with first and foremost with the families and loved ones that we lost today," Bass said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (C) briefs reporters after a US news media helicopter covering a deadly bus crash, came down in Chatsworth, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on September 15, 2026. Three people were killed and one person was hospitalized after the helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings, igniting on fire instantly, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Blake Fagan /AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also shared a message on Facebook.

"Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight's devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family. Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight," Newsom's post said.

The Los Angeles Police Department offered its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of those who died during the crash.

"The LAPD recognizes and values the vital role our media partners play in serving our community," the LAPD said in a statement. "Their commitment to informing the public — often in challenging and unpredictable circumstances — is essential to public safety."