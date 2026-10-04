Vigil held as police search for gunman in deadly Northridge party shooting

Friends and family members gathered to hold a vigil for the two victims of Friday night's deadly shooting at a Northridge party as police continue searching for the alleged gunman.

The shooting happened at the Artist Lounge, which is located in a strip mall in the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said they were called to the area for a loud party, and while trying to make contact with the owner, they heard the sound of gunshots and dozens of people fleeing from the venue.

"Nothing can give me my daughter. I don't know. I'm just lost," said Mildred Bastor.

Her daughter, 19-year-old Kimberly Bastor, was one of two victims killed in the shooting, along with 18-year-old Jaydin Lewis, both of whom were identified by family members at the vigil held at the lounge on Sunday night.

"This is very hard for the family," said Tara Lewis-Maxwell, Lewis' aunt. "Very tragic. ... Just a beautiful soul."

Kimberly Bastor, the 19-year-old killed in a double-shooting at a party at the Artist Lounge in Northridge on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Mildred Bastor

Family members say that both of the victims were preparing for college, and that Kimberly leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

"She was a good kid and good student, good grace," Mildred Bastor said.

Video from inside the venue showed a large crowd dancing to music when at least two gunshots can be heard. Family members are now asking how guns were able to get inside.

Irene Ajemyen, who owns the Artist Lounge, said that the promoter booked the space for their artist to perform, so they brought their own security for the night.

"We should have had more security, or at least had a better procedure with checking everyone out," Ajemyen said.

Jaydin Lewis, the 18-year-old who was one of two people fatally shot during a party at the Artist Lounge in Northridge on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Tara Lewis-Maxwell

LAPD detectives are still searching for the alleged gunman, and as of Sunday night, they did not have any information on the suspect or motive readily available.

Both families are pleading for justice, asking anyone who knows more to contact authorities.

"Turn yourself in, because it's the right thing to do," Lewis-Maxwell said.

"I just want justice for everybody," Mildred Bastor said. "The guy did this to my daughter."

A GoFundMe for Kimberly Bastor's son and memorial can be found by searching for the keywords: "Donate to Support My Daughter's Son and Memorial."