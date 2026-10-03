At least 2 killed in party shooting at Northridge strip mall

A shooting at a crowded party in a strip mall lounge left at least two people dead in Northridge late Friday night, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers arrived at the Artist Lounge on the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street, about half of a mile from CSU Northridge, at about 11:30 p.m. on reports of a loud party. The officers made contact with the organizers and told them to end the party when they heard the sound of multiple gunshots and saw a swarm of people fleeing the scene.

Officers entered the scene and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified only as a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 25.

The LAPD said there's possibly one additional victim that officers were still searching for as of early Saturday morning.

The party was private and advertised on social media, police said. The motive remains unclear, and no arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately made available.