28-year-old man fatally shot outside Northridge apartment building, LAPD says

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead outside a Northridge apartment complex over the weekend.

In a news release, Los Angeles Police Department officers said they were dispatched to the 19100 block of Bryant Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired in the area.

"When the officers arrived, they discovered the victim in the rear alley of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the release said.

The victim, since identified by police as Northridge man Pedro Devora, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened after a fight involving multiple people broke out in the alley. Thus far, no information has been provided on the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, Valley Section, Detective Lopez or Detective Simonyan at 818-374-9550.