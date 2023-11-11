Northridge crash shears hydrant, downs power lines

Two car crash causes fire in Northridge

A two-car crash in Northridge left downed power lines, a sheared fire hydrant and one vehicle on fire.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of West Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

No one was trapped in the wreckage, she said.

Paramedics were assessing the condition of one patient whose age and gender were not available, Stewart said.