Watch CBS News
Local News

Northridge crash shears hydrant, downs power lines

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Two car crash causes fire in Northridge
Two car crash causes fire in Northridge 00:39

A two-car crash in Northridge left downed power lines, a sheared fire hydrant and one vehicle on fire.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of West Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

No one was trapped in the wreckage, she said.

Paramedics were assessing the condition of one patient whose age and gender were not available, Stewart said.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 9:15 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.