4 hospitalized after crash sends cars into front yards of Northridge homes

Four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Northridge on Monday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of N. Balboa Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that they arrived and found that three cars had been involved in the collision, which sent one vehicle into the front yard of a home where it collided with a tree.

The scene of the crash on Balboa Boulevard on Dec. 8, 2025. CBS LA

A second car also veered off the street, ending up on a sidewalk on the opposite side of the road, where the cars drove into the front yard. The third involved vehicle, a silver SUV, remained in the middle of the road with some noticeable damage.

Firefighters said that two people had to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the car that collided with the tree was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while three others were also hospitalized with lesser injuries, firefighters said.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation shut down Balboa between Rayen Street and Parthenia Street as the investigation into the crash continued.