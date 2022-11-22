Watch CBS News
Northbound I-405 reopened after police investigate shooting in Van Nuys

All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed as the California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting in Van Nuys.

The shooting happened near the Victory Boulevard exit of the freeway. According to CHP, officers first learned about the shooting at about 3:24 p.m. However, when they arrived at the scene they could not find any victims or cars. 

It is unclear if anyone was wounded. 

Officials reopened all lanes of the the highway at about 7:00 p.m. 

