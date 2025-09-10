Watch CBS News
All lanes of northbound 5 Freeway in Glendale closed after deadly crash

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Glendale are closed on Wednesday morning after a deadly crash. 

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway between the 134 Freeway and Western Avenue. Traffic delays are backed up to Colorado Street. 

The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed after their car broke down and was hit by a white BMW just before 3:30 a.m. The impact of the crash was so strong, the car caught on fire, trapping the driver. 

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends drivers use the northbound 101 Freeway, the northbound 2 Freeway, or San Fernando Road as alternate routes. 

It is unclear when the roadway will be reopened.   

