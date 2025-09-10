All lanes of northbound 5 Freeway in Glendale closed after deadly crash

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Glendale are closed on Wednesday morning after a deadly crash.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway between the 134 Freeway and Western Avenue. Traffic delays are backed up to Colorado Street.

The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed after their car broke down and was hit by a white BMW just before 3:30 a.m. The impact of the crash was so strong, the car caught on fire, trapping the driver.

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends drivers use the northbound 101 Freeway, the northbound 2 Freeway, or San Fernando Road as alternate routes.

It is unclear when the roadway will be reopened.