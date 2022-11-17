Northbound 405 shut down from Western Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. due to shooting

Officers shut down the northbound 405 Freeway from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard after a person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard offramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the CHP. No arrests were reported.

The cause of the shooting has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)