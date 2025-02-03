Lane closures on northbound 405 Freeway near Inglewood cause significant traffic delays

Three lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway are closed near the Inglewood area for a big rig crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert on the 405 Freeway at Howard Hughes Parkway.

Crews are working to clear debris from an overturned big rig on the northbound 405 Freeway near Inglewood KCAL News

KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos said it's taking drivers an hour and a half to travel nine miles.

The CHP said lanes will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear debris from the roadway.

It is unclear how the crash took place.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes and use caution when driving.