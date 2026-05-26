Truck carrying U-Haul boxes in North Hollywood snaps large branch off tree before damaging a dozen cars

Wild video shows the moments when a large tree branch got wedged to a truck carrying U-Haul storage boxes in North Hollywood over the weekend before damaging a dozen parked cars.

It happened on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and La Maida Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called to the area after learning of an traffic collision.

When they arrived, they found that a V1 semi truck carrying multiple U-Haul U-Boxes had "struck a very large tree branch, which ripped off and lodged itself between the truck and it's trailer."

Police said that the driver, allegedly unaware of the branch protruding from the vehicle, continued driving eastbound on La Maida while heading towards Lankershim. The tree collided with at least 12 other cars that were parked on the street.

"She has huge rearview mirrors on both sides, like, there's no way you couldn't see and feel," said Nate Bridges, one of the North Hollywood residents who witnessed the chaos unfold. "It was a huge mistake, obviously. It was one of the dumbest things I've ever seen."

While there were no injuries reported in the incident, the resulting damage was clear in video shared by victims of the bizarre incident. One of the victims, who only wanted to be identified as Clark, said that he was sitting in his car when he saw the truck barreling towards him.

"I said, 'This girl ain't stopping.' She's causing devastation to all these cars," Clark said. "I had to dodge it. I felt like a Ninja Turtle."

Clark says his Prius was totaled in the incident, because they no longer make replacement roof panels and the car is only worth around $3,0000. He hopes that if anything good comes from the ordeal, it's that more people view the video he posted on his Instagram and begin listening to his band Papercut Massacre.

"I'm a musician, so I write songs and I want people to hear them," Clark said. "It's all about their well-being and avoiding this crazy world."

Police said that there were no arrests made due to the fact that the incident appeared to be an accident. Bridges said that the driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, "seemed like she was having the worst day of her life."

CBS LA has reached out to U-Haul for comment about the incident and driver involved but has not yet heard back.