North Hollywood man charged with child abuse that left his 14-month-old son with severe brain injuries

A North Hollywood man was charged with child abuse that left a child with severe head injuries and in a permanent state of paralysis on Wednesday.

Cesar Cabrera, 21, was arrested Tuesday after investigators determined that he was at fault for a series of major injuries that his 14-month-old child had suffered in March.

Cabrera confessed during an investigation from Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Abused Child Section. Leading to charges of assault on a child resulting in paralysis of a permanent nature and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury, according to police.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 13 and was released from holding on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bail.

