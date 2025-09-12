North Hollywood resident opens fire on home invasion suspect trying to climb through window

North Hollywood homeowner shoots person trying to break in through their window

A North Hollywood resident opened fire on a home invasion suspect who tried to climb through the window of their apartment on Friday.

Police were called to the 12000 block of Oxnard Street, near Grant High School, at around 10 a.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Upon arrival, they were told that a person had attempted to enter a home and that the resident had fought them off and opened fire. Police said that the homeowner heard a noise in their kitchen and found an unknown man climbing through their window.

"The victim armed himself and shot the suspect in the chest," said LAPD Captain Warner Castillo. "When we arrived, we did not find any evidence of any type of gunshot wound."

Despite this, LAPD officers were later called to a nearby hospital when they were made aware of a patient who arrived with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect, still unidentified, was undergoing surgery as of Friday afternoon.