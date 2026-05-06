Pedestrian fatally struck by North Hollywood hit-and-run driver, Los Angeles police say

Los Angeles police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in North Hollywood in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

It happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Magnolia Boulevard, just west of Tujunga Avenue near the 170 Freeway, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found that a pedestrian, who was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk, was struck by a BMW 5-Series that was driving west on Magnolia. The driver continued in the same direction after the collision, failing to stop and help the victim as required by law, the release said.

Police think that the driver got onto the 170 Freeway following the crash.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Police told CBS LA that they were unsure of the man's city of residence or if he was homeless.

"A life was lost tonight. There's a responsibility of the people who are operating these motor vehicles on this roadway," said LAPD Officer Harvey Freeman. "If you hit a human being, stop, render aid or call 911. You just don't leave the person out in the roadway like it's just trash. That's a human being."

Video from the scene showed a significant amount of debris in the street. Because of this, police asked anyone who notices a car matching the description with heavy front-end damage to contact them at 818-644-8115.