3 arrested for North Hollywood shooting that left 25-year-old man dead

Three people were behind bars on Friday for a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in North Hollywood the day prior, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a news release from the LAPD.

Officers arrived at the area to find a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Detectives were able to identify three suspects, all of whom were taken into custody by Friday afternoon.

They were identified as 21-year-old Joshua Provencio, 24-year-old Jonathan Cuellar and 31-year-old Angel Banuelos. Each was booked on suspicion of murder and being held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been provided by police.

As their investigation continued, detectives asked anyone with more information to contact them at (818) 374-9550.