Investigation launched after deadly North Hollywood shooting

An investigation was underway on Sunday after a man was found shot to death in North Hollywood the night before.

Officers were called to the area near Vineland Avenue and Chandler Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Saturday after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, police learned that the 20-year-old man, who hasn't yet been identified, was approached by two suspects while in the area. One of the suspects shot the victim before they both fled on foot, police said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that the victim was not homeless and that they're unsure if the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's North Hollywood Station at (818) 754-8300.