North Hollywood apartment complex fire consumes building under construction

A massive fire burned an apartment building under construction on West Cumpston Street in North Hollywood between Camellia and Tujunga avenues early Tuesday morning.

The three-story building at 11455 W. Cumpston was under construction and was believed to be unoccupied.

Flames spread to a telephone pole and wires next to the building.

Firefighters responded at 5:43 a.m. The fire appeared to be under control by 6:15 a.m.

One hundred firefighters extinguished the fire within 47 minutes, according to the Los Angele Fire Dept. No injuries were reported.

The building was in the framing stages of construction, the LAFD said.