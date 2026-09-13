Pedestrian killed by 2 alleged hit-and-run drivers in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police are seeking help in locating a pair of alleged hit-and-run drivers who fatally struck a pedestrian in the San Fernando Valley early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 5 a.m., when officers say a black SUV and a silver pickup truck were driving south on Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Parthenia Street, in the North Hills area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both vehicles struck the victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, who was crossing Sepulveda westbound outside of a crosswalk, police said.

Neither of the drivers stopped to help the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene when Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.

"Valley Traffic Division detectives are urging the public to come forward with any information about this fatal hit-and-run," police said. "If you were driving on Sepulveda Boulevard near Parthenia Street on Sunday morning around 5:00 a.m., or witnessed the collision, please contact Valley Traffic Division detectives with any information you may have."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Officer Voorhees at 818-644-8027 or Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone who has more information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. The reward is made available through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.