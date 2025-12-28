Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after argument leads to shooting in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

One person was killed when an argument turned into a shooting in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported just before 1:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Noble Avenue, Los Angeles police told CBS LA. 

Officers responded to the area after learning of shots being fired, they said. Upon arrival, they found that one man had been shot and killed. 

He was identified on Sunday as 30-year-old Krikor Kouyoumdjian by LAPD officers. They said that the shooting happened after the victim was involved in an argument with a younger man, who then shot him. 

A neighbor told CBS LA that the suspect and victim were brothers, but did not provide further details. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 838-9800. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue