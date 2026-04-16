Norwegian airline cancels flight route to LAX as global fuel crisis continues

The Norwegian airline, Norse Atlantic Airways, announced it is canceling its flight routes to LAX as the global fuel crisis continues.

The airline cited "too high fuel risk exposure" as a reason for the cancellation and added that this decision will protect a sustainable future.

"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience, and apologize for passengers who have their travel plans changed," the airline said.

The announcement comes as the war in Iran continues to drive up oil prices. The average gas price in the U.S. as of Wednesday was $4.11, according to AAA.

Other airlines have also made changes to their prices and operations amid the ongoing war. Last week, Delta Air Lines said it was increasing its bag-check fees. Delta cited "evolving global conditions and industry dynamics" in announcing the change. Other airlines like Southwest, United and JetBlue have also hiked their checked bag fees.

Australian airline Qantas and Scandinavian Airlines have both recently added fuel charges to ticket prices.

Norse Atlantic is headquartered in Norway and has flight routes in Europe and the U.S.