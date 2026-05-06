Nordstrom Rack announces new Torrance and Marina del Rey stores

Two new Nordstrom Rack stores are set to open in California next year, one in Torrance and the other in Marina del Rey.

The Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc. said the Torrance store will be located in the Rolling Hills Plaza at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. A summer 2027 opening is planned.

"Rolling Hills Plaza has been a mainstay in the Torrance and South Bay community for decades and, during this time, has remained focused on curating a diverse and inviting mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment and services to meet the needs of our customers," plaza manager John Mastandrea with La Caze Development Company said.

"Nordstrom Rack is a perfect addition to our project as Rolling Hills Plaza continues to be 'The Place to Do it All."

Marina Marketplace, located off Route 90 and Lincoln Boulevard, will be home to the new 30,000 square-foot Marina del Rey Nordstrom Rack, with a spring 2027 opening planned. Marina Marketplace includes Gelson's, Equinox, and an AMC Dine-In Theatre.

"We look forward to being a part of the Marina del Rey and Torrance communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack.

"We're excited to grow our footprint in the Los Angeles market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

In California, the company currently operates 26 Nordstrom stores and 69 Nordstrom Rack stores.



