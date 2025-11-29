Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dead after being struck by two cars in Riverside County

A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by two cars in Norco on Friday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash was reported at around 9:25 p.m. near Hamner Avenue and Citrus Street, where deputies were dispatched upon learning of an incident involving a pedestrian and two cars. 

Upon arrival, they found the victim in the road with significant injuries. The victim was declared dead at the scene despite attempted life-saving measures from deputies. 

Both drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, deputies said. 

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision," said RSO's news release. 

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station at (951) 955-2600. 

