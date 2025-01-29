Nonprofit providing emergency RVs to Los Angeles wildfire victims

Nonprofit gives RVs to Los Angeles wildfire victims as they rebuild

Nonprofit gives RVs to Los Angeles wildfire victims as they rebuild

Nonprofit gives RVs to Los Angeles wildfire victims as they rebuild

Some residents who lost everything during the Los Angeles wildfires received a much-needed lifeline as they began the long road to rebuilding.

Residents like Mike Curran, who lost his childhood home during the Eaton Fire, have luckily found a temporary home with friends. However, he needed a long-term solution as he rebuilt his home.

Thanks to a nonprofit, Curran has found a long-term solution with an RV delivered right to his doorstep.

"This will be my home," Curran said. "I'm still figuring it out. Pardon the clutter."

A dad and his daughter started the nonprofit emergencyrv.org in 2018 after the Camp Fire, the state's deadliest and most destructive, burned thousands of homes in Northern California.

"Shelter is the most basic human need," Woody Faircloth said. "These people need help."

Faircloth has gifted over 250 RVs to families who have lost their homes in natural disasters throughout the US. He jumped right back into action after the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out.

He drove the first two RVs from Colorado to Altadena for Curran and army veteran Robin Adkins.

"This is home at least for us right now," he said.

Adkins will live in a Pasadena parking lot with his wife and four dogs until they can move the RV onto their property also burned in Altadena.

"I don't think we would find anything here," he said. "I thought we would have to go. I didn't want to do that. I wanted to stay close to home."

The nonprofit has gifted five RVs to people in LA County, and more are on the way. However, finding a spot to park them long-term has been challenging. To help, the LA County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to lift any restrictions on parking in county parks during this emergency.

Faircloth said the nonprofit needs donors as more than 150 families are on their list for RVs.

FEMA said at this time the state of California has not requested trailers as part of the disaster recovery efforts.