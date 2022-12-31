Watch CBS News
None injured after small fire breaks out at Disneyland

A break room at Disneyland was damaged when a fire broke out early Thursday morning. 

According to Anaheim Police Department, the fire occurred at around 3:30 a.m. inside of a 12-by-12-foot building next to the theme park's New Orleans train station, which is primarily used as a break room for employees.

No one was injured during the fire.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the blaze to break out.

