None injured after small fire breaks out at Disneyland
A break room at Disneyland was damaged when a fire broke out early Thursday morning.
According to Anaheim Police Department, the fire occurred at around 3:30 a.m. inside of a 12-by-12-foot building next to the theme park's New Orleans train station, which is primarily used as a break room for employees.
No one was injured during the fire.
Investigators were working to determine what caused the blaze to break out.
