None injured after LAPD officer accidentally fires weapon inside station

By KCAL-News Staff

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is said to have accidentally fired his gun while inside of a station near downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. 

According to a statement from LAPD, the unnamed officer, who is assigned to the department's Community Safety Partnership Bureau, was on the second floor of the Hollenbeck station, which is located at 2111 First Street and "conducting an inspection of his duty weapon" when the bullet was fired at around 2:45 p.m.

"One round was discharged into the east wall of the office," the statement said. "The round traveled through the office wall and impacted into the east wall of the second-floor hallway. No one was injured during the incident."

The discharge is under investigation by the department's Force Investigation Division. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

