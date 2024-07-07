Watch CBS News
Non-custodial parent accused of abducting three children from South LA

By Iris Salem

Three children have allegedly been abducted by their non-custodial parent from South Los Angeles, police said Sunday in asking for the public's help. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident unfolded Saturday morning in the 2000 block of West Florence Avenue when Timberly White, the non-custodial mother, allegedly took them. 

The children were identified as 14-year-old Mar-Naiya Shelton, 12-year-old Major Shelton, and 6-year-old Jeneral Wellace-Patterson, police said. The children have black hair and brown eyes. Mar-Naiya is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Major is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Jeneral  is 3-feet-tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.

The LAPD said White is believed to be driving a burgundy 2024 Nissan Sentra SV with major damage and California license plate number: 9LYA880. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet-5-inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is urged to call the 77th Street Division Detectives at 323-786-5490. 

