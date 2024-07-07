No injuries reported after train derails in Carson

No injuries have been reported after a Union Pacific train derailed in Carson on Sunday.

It's unclear what exactly caused the train to go off the tracks near the 22400 block of Alameda Street, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators say that there was some property damage that occurred as a result of the incident.

Deputies also noted that Union Pacific Police will be handling the investigation.

No further information was provided.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the derailment, where several cars of the train could be seen turned on their side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.