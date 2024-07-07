Watch CBS News
Local News

No injuries reported after train derails in Carson

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Union Pacific train derails in Carson
Union Pacific train derails in Carson 00:54

No injuries have been reported after a Union Pacific train derailed in Carson on Sunday. 

It's unclear what exactly caused the train to go off the tracks near the 22400 block of Alameda Street, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators say that there was some property damage that occurred as a result of the incident. 

Deputies also noted that Union Pacific Police will be handling the investigation. 

No further information was provided.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the derailment, where several cars of the train could be seen turned on their side. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.