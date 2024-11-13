No injuries after billboard topples into yard of South LA home

Nobody was injured when a billboard suddenly toppled into the yard of a South Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m., when for unknown reasons the billboard fell down onto the wall just outside of a two-story home in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The billboard did not damage the home nor cause any injuries," firefighters said.

They say that the owner of the billboard is responsible for removing the billboard from the property. It's unclear who that is and when the object will be moved.

No further information was provided.