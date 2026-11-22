Filip Jovic came off the bench to score 17 points in 19 minutes, and No. 7 UCLA rolled to an 85-48 victory over Delaware on Sunday.

Jovic made 7 of 8 shots from the floor and 3 of 5 free throws for the Bruins (6-0), adding six rebounds and two assists.

Trent Perry made three 3-pointers and scored 15 for UCLA. Nikola Kusturica added 12 points, including the first six in a game-opening 8-2 run. Xavier Booker scored 10 and Eric Dailey Jr. totaled nine points and nine rebounds.

Joe Philon III followed his layup with a dunk to give UCLA its first double-digit lead at 29-19 and the Bruins finished on a 16-3 run for a 41-22 advantage at halftime. Jovic had 10 points at the break on 5-for-5 shooting.

UCLA upped its lead to 30 at 65-35 with 10 minutes remaining after Eric Dailey Jr. tipped in a miss to finish a 16-2 run.

Kachi Nzeh led the Blue Hens (4-3) with nine points.

UCLA shot 55% overall but made only 5 of 18 from 3-point range. The Bruins turned 22 Delaware turnovers into 27 points.

The Blue Hens shot 40% and went 5 for 19 from distance.

Up next

Delaware: At Stony Brook on Saturday.

UCLA: Plays Saint Mary's in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day.