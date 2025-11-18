No. 19 UCLA turns new look into 79-48 victory over Sacramento State

Eric Dailey Jr. had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Xavier Booker scored 12 and No. 19 UCLA rode a new-look starting lineup to a 79-48 victory over Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Steven Jamerson II and Brandon Williams all started for the Bruins (4-1) after making just two starts between them in the first four games of the season. Booker, Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark all began the game on the bench.

The revamped starting unit helped to hold Sacramento State scoreless over the opening six minutes, and the defense overall limited the Hornets to 24.1% shooting for the game.

Perry had 11 points and Brown added 10 for the Bruins, who bounced back from a 69-65 loss to then-No. 5 Arizona last Friday.

Prophet Johnson had 13 points with 10 rebounds and Jahni Summers scored 11 as Sacramento State fell to 0-4 against UCLA.

The Hornets (3-3) lost leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Jeremiah Cherry to a right knee injury with 8:18 remaining in the first half. He finished with two points and one rebound

UCLA's new starting lineup played nearly five minutes together to begin the game. Only when Bilodeau, Booker and Clark entered with 15:17 remaining in the half did the Hornets finally score on a jumper from Brandon Gardner following a turnover by Perry.

Dent, who entered leading the Bruins in assists (5.3 per game) and was second in points (14.7), came off the bench with 12:37 left in the first half. He finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

UCLA led 42-17 at halftime by holding Sacramento State to 21.7% shooting from the floor.

Up next

Sacramento State visits Cal on Friday.

UCLA hosts Presbyterian on Friday.