No. 12 Nebraska beats USC 82-67 for school-record 14th Big Ten win

Pryce Sandfort scored 32 points — one off his career high — and No. 12 Nebraska pulled away in the second half to beat Southern California 82-67 on Saturday for its school-record 14th Big Ten victory and third straight overall.

The Cornhuskers (25-4, 14-4) improved to 7-2 on the road in league play with one away game remaining. They began the season 20-0 and are 5-4 since then.

Sanfort hit five 3-pointers, leaving him five away from equaling Shawn Respert's Big Ten single-season record of 80.

Braden Frager added 17 points and tied his career high with eight rebounds for the Huskers, who got plenty of support in Galen Center. Their fans chanted "Go Big Red!" during a decisive 15-0 run midway through the second half. Sandfort had seven points and Frager seven as Nebraska extended its lead to 66-46.

The Trojans (18-11, 7-11) further damaged their NCAA Tournament hopes with their fifth straight loss and 10th in 16 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara and Alijah Arenas (who made 6 of 6 free throws) led USC with 14 points each. Baker-Mazara went down hard on the baseline early in the second half and did not return. Kam Woods added 12 points, Jaden Brownell had 10.

The Cornhuskers led 20-18 before USC closed with an 18-11 run to go ahead 36-31 at halftime. Brownell and Baker-Mazura launched the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jerry Easter II ended it with consecutive baskets. Baker-Mazura had nine of his 14 points in the run.

