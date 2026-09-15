Nick Reiner will not face the death penalty if convicted of his parents' murders, Los Angeles County DA says

Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for Nick Reiner if he is convicted of killing his parents, Hollywood director Rob and photographer Michele, ahead of a pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters before the hearing that his office took the views of Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy, into consideration while making the decision.

He said life in prison without the possibility of parole is now the maximum sentence Reiner could face if convicted of all charges.

Hochman also added that the trial won't begin in 2026.

It's not yet clear if Reiner, who turned 33 on Monday, will appear in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom. He was charged by a grand jury with two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Nick pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tuesday's hearing is unrelated to a separate legal matter, where he is attempting to obtain at least part of his $1.5 million trust fund in order to pay for legal fees. The next hearing in that case is set for October.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14 by their daughter, Romy Reiner, according to multiple sources. The LA County Medical Examiner's Office said the couple died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

Rob Reiner was best known for his role as Michael Stivic, better known as "Meathead," on CBS' "All in the Family."

He then moved on to directing Hollywood blockbusters such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…," "A Few Good Men," "Stand by Me" and "This is Spinal Tap."

Rob and Michele were honored at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, in the In Memoriam segment.