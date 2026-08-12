Nick Reiner indicted on murder charges in killings of parents Rob and Michele at their Los Angeles home

Nick Reiner has been indicted on murder charges in the killings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, inside their Brentwood home last year.

On Wednesday, Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife.

The grand jury, which had been meeting in secret, returned the indictment on July 20. The grand jury indictment is a major step toward trial and allows prosecutors to skip California's preliminary hearing process, where evidence is publicly aired.

CBS LA has reached out to Nick Reiner's public defender, Kimberly Greene, and a representative for the family.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14 by their daughter, Romy Reiner, according to multiple sources. The LA County Medical Examiner's Office said the couple died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."

The couple married in 1989 and had three children: sons Nick and Jake and daughter Romy.

Rob Reiner rose to fame for his role as Archie Bunker's son-in-law, Michael Stivic, better known as "Meathead" on CBS' "All in the Family." He won two Emmy Awards for the role.

He also made a name for himself in the film world, directing some of Hollywood's biggest movies such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…," "A Few Good Men," "Stand by Me" and "This is Spinal Tap."

Michele Reiner was a successful photographer who took the photo of President Trump used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

The night before the killings, the Reiners attended a party at Conan O'Brien's, where Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who were at the party told CBS News.

On the day the couple was found dead, they had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, according to the former first lady.

If convicted on the charges, Nick Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole, the DA's Office said. The decision on whether the prosecutors will seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

He remains in custody with no bail. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.