Actor Nick Pasqual sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for attempted murder of Hollywood makeup artist

Actor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend, who had a restraining order filed against him at the time.

A jury found Pasqual, 36, guilty of attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree burglary, injuring a spouse or partner, and special allegations that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.

Authorities said Pasqual broke into Allie Shehorn's Sunland home around 4:30 a.m. on May 23, 2024, and stabbed her over 20 times.

After the attack on Shehorn, Pasqual fled the state before law enforcement officials detained him at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist, survived the attack after undergoing emergency surgery and spending several days in intensive care. She testified against him during the trial.

Allie Shehorn attends a Los Angeles screening in Jan. 2019. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

"Today's 32-year-to-life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him," District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

"Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured. Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else."

As a make-up artist, Shehorn has worked on films such as Mean Girls, Babylon and Rebel Moon.