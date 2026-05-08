Newsom requests FEMA disaster funding extension for LA wildfire victims

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday requested a 12-month extension of federal disaster assistance for Los Angeles wildfire victims, as many are still displaced.

California is requesting an extension of the Individuals and Households Program through FEMA, which provides financial and housing assistance to disaster survivors.

The extension would allow eligible survivors to continue receiving support through July 9, 2027.

Rep Judy Chu backed the request during a news conference, saying that it's needed "to provide desperately needed infusions of federal funds for rebuilding and recovery."

The governor recognized that rebuilding remains challenging, with insurance payments delays, housing shortages, and limited contractor availability.

"Thousands of Californians are still navigating the long road to recovery after these devastating fires. We're doing everything in our power to support survivors, but they need continued federal support to rebuild safely and fully," Newsom said in a statement.

"Cutting off assistance now would leave families without the resources they need at a critical moment in their recovery."

Nearly 30,000 households may be eligible for this assistance, and nearly 1,000 households continue to receive federal Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, according to the governor's office.

While thousands of rebuilding permits have been issued and thousands more are in progress, many survivors are reportedly waiting to begin construction due to financial uncertainty, unclear information about their insurance funds, and labor and supply constraints.