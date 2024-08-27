Victims in Ferrari, Rolls-Royce robbed by suspects outside Fashion Island mall

Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed two different victims in the parking lot of the Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach Monday night.

Victim in Rolls-Royce SUV robbed in parking lot outside Fashion Island mall.

All three suspects were wearing ski masks when they robbed the first victim, who was driving a Rolls-Royce SUV, around 11:30 p.m., according to the Newport Police Department. The victim stayed at the scene and told police that the suspects took his watch and wallet.

Victim driving a Ferrari shot at by suspects outside Fashion Island mall.

The second victim was driving a yellow Ferrari and he said one of the suspects had a gun and fired it during the robbery, hitting his car. The victim was injured by broken glass but was not hit by any bullets.

The armed robbers are still on the loose and it is unknown if the suspects were targeting either of the victims.

RELATED: 3 LA County men charged for killing New Zealand woman during Fashion Island robbery

In July, three men were charged with murder in connection with the death of a tourist from New Zealand, 68-year-old Patricia McKay, who was fatally run over during an attempted robbery at Fashion Island.

Authorities said the robbers approached McKay and her husband outside the mall when the suspects tried to grab a watch and shopping bags from the couple. McKay was run over, trapped under the vehicle and dragged 65 feet as the suspects drove away from the scene.