Newport Beach PD warns organizers of end of summer party

The Newport Beach Police Department warned organizers and attendees of an end-of-summer beach party after hundreds of people were arrested at a similar gathering on July 4th.

"Additional officers will be deployed throughout Newport Beach this weekend. Our priority is to protect the community, maintain public safety and respond quickly to any criminal activity," Newport Beach PD wrote in a statement.

The warning comes after police arrested more than 400 people during an unruly Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach. More than 350 officers swarmed the city to break up fights, clear crowds out of the streets and dodge fireworks.

The Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach took over the city's beach and pier areas throughout the night as more than 350 officers tried to break up fights, clear crowds out of the streets and dodge fireworks.

"It was going crazy," said Rylan Liegeois, who was on the beach when the chaos unfolded. "Fireworks were going everywhere. You couldn't even walk."

Officers said a majority of the 402 people arrested were not from Orange County, half of whom were young. Most were from Arizona and Nevada, according to NBPD.

"Everyone just comes down here for the Fourth to hang out but this year it got way too crazy," 18-year-old visitor Grace Johnson said.

Johnson, who is from Scottsdale, said teens from Arizona hang out and celebrate the Fourth of July in short-term rentals.

"If you're under 18, don't assume you're exempt. Juvenile offenses carry serious consequences, and parents or guardians may also be held legally and financially responsible for damages or other unlawful conduct," Newport Beach PD wrote in a statement.

Nearby Huntington Beach issued the same warning after seeing posts for a similar event earlier this month.

"Anyone who organizes, promotes, encourages, or participates in criminal activity associated with a takeover event may be arrested and prosecuted," Huntington Beach PD wrote. "Depending on the facts, charges may include Penal Code § 404.6 (Incitement to Riot), along with vandalism, theft, assault, reckless driving, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, and other applicable offenses."