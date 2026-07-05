Unruly Fourth of July crowd prompts police response in Newport Beach

A massive crowd in Newport Beach led to at least one injury on the Fourth of July holiday Saturday night.

Aerial images showed the crowd around 10:20 p.m., where at least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance with unknown injuries.

A police skirmish line formed at one point, and attendees were instructed to return home.

Social media videos showed a crowd allegedly looting a grocery store in the area.

CBS LA reached out to the Newport Beach Police Department for comment, but has yet to hear back.