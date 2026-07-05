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Unruly Fourth of July crowd prompts police response in Newport Beach

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A massive crowd in Newport Beach led to at least one injury on the Fourth of July holiday Saturday night.

Aerial images showed the crowd around 10:20 p.m., where at least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance with unknown injuries. 

A police skirmish line formed at one point, and attendees were instructed to return home.

Social media videos showed a crowd allegedly looting a grocery store in the area.

CBS LA reached out to the Newport Beach Police Department for comment, but has yet to hear back.

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