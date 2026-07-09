Huntington Beach PD warns organizers of summer "takeover" event

The Huntington Beach Police Department issued a warning to organizers and anyone planning to attend an upcoming "takeover" event.

"Similar events elsewhere have resulted in violence, vandalism, assaults, thefts, and other criminal activity. We have no intention of allowing that to happen here," officers wrote in an Instagram post.

The warning comes after police arrested more than 400 people during an unruly Fourth of July celebration in nearby Newport Beach. Huntington Beach PD said detectives from its Special Investigations Bureau have identified potential organizers and promoters of the event.

"Anyone who organizes, promotes, encourages, or participates in criminal activity associated with a takeover event may be arrested and prosecuted," Huntington Beach PD wrote. "Depending on the facts, charges may include Penal Code § 404.6 (Incitement to Riot), along with vandalism, theft, assault, reckless driving, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, and other applicable offenses."

The Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach took over the city's beach and pier areas throughout the night as more than 350 officers tried to break up fights, clear crowds out of the streets and dodge fireworks.

"It was going crazy," said Rylan Liegeois, who was on the beach when the chaos unfolded. "Fireworks were going everywhere. You couldn't even walk."

Officers said a majority of the 402 people arrested were not from Orange County, half of whom were young. Most were from Arizona and Nevada, according to NBPD.

"Everyone just comes down here for the Fourth to hang out but this year it got way too crazy," 18-year-old visitor Grace Johnson said.

Johnson, who is from Scottsdale, said teens from Arizona hang out and celebrate the Fourth of July in short-term rentals.

"There's houses everywhere," she said. "We probably have a house on every street that you could go to."

Huntington Beach police warned parents that they could face consequences if their children are arrested.

"If you're under 18, don't assume you're exempt," Huntington Beach PD wrote. "Juvenile cases still have consequences, and parents or guardians may also face legal and financial liability for damages caused by their child's actions."

Officers said they have partnered with other law enforcement agencies to prevent and prepare for the potential event.