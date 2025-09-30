Newport Beach police investigating hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

Newport Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a female pedestrian critically injured on Monday night.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. near MacArthur Boulevard and E. Coast Highway, said a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning of the victim, who was only identified as a female pedestrian, lying in the road. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until paramedics took her to a nearby hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators believe that an unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, but they have not yet been able to provide any information on the suspect or vehicle involved.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact NBPD at (949) 644-3747.