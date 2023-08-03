Newport Beach: 140-gallon sewage spill caused by boat that hit pipe

140 gallons of raw sewage spilled in the Newport Beach Bay on Sunday, keeping people out of the water for much of the week despite the scorching summer weather hitting the area.

Affected area of sewage spill. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley

While crews have been investigating the cause of the incident, and treating the water, the area was closed off to ocean-water contact sports.

On Wednesday, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley issued a statement to disclose what caused the spill to occur in the first place.

"The spill began when a boat struck a sewage pipe near the bridge," the statement said, but did not provide further information.

As a result, the bay has been closed near Aloha Drive and the Linda Island bridge since Sunday.

"I urge Newport Beach residents, visitors, and tourists to heed public health experts' warnings and continue avoiding waters 500 feet upcoast of the Aloha Drive Bridge until water quality improves," Supervisor Foley said. "With summer in full swing, I remain committed to monitoring this situation to ensure we protect public health."

It was not clear how long the water would remain affected by the spill.

People hoping to learn more about the spill or any beach closures can contact OC officials at (714) 433-6400 or visit ocbeachinfo.com.