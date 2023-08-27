Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the lower Gulf of Mexico

FL: State of emergency declared; Tropical development expected in Gulf FL: State of emergency declared; Tropical development expected in Gulf 00:49

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The National Hurricane Center says that as of 11:15 a.m., ET on Sunday, Tropical Storm Idalia has formed with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph, and higher gusts. It is located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and is moving to the east at 2 mph.

It is expected to strengthen and move toward the north coast of Florida and into Georgia later this coming week. On its current track, slow movement toward the north, and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to begin on Monday

Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as August 31. CNN Weather

Much of Florida's Gulf Coast under state of emergency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon for much of the Gulf Coastal region of that state as forecasters monitored the tropical system.

"I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked," DeSantis said.

The emergency declaration covers an area from Fort Myers northward to Panama City.

Current Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

Pinar del Rio, Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Isle of Youth, Cuba

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for areas where tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

No watches or warnings have been issued for the mainland United States as of this point. Interests in Florida and south Georgia should closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The National Hurricane Center says that storm surge and wind watches for portions of Florida's west coast will likely be required later in the day on Sunday.