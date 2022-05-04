New South LA resource center provides free legal, job training services

A new neighborhood resource center designed to help residents find jobs and receive legal services opened in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

The new CD9 Neighborhood Resource Center, located in the Historic Junipero Serra Library on Olive Street, will provide both employment training and job placement services, as well as support to small businesses and immigration legal services.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price, along with the Coalition for Responsible Community Development, and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, the two nonprofits that will be operating the resource center.

"This is going to be a community resource that's going to be available: Black, Brown, immigrant, that's what our community is about, isn't it?" Price asked.

The two nonprofit groups will be leasing the building for free for the next 25 years.