New Redondo Beach ordinance carries $1,000 fine, jail time for anyone caught with a stolen catalytic converter

The Redondo Beach City Council is fighting back against catalytic converter thefts with steeper fines and penalties.

A new ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Redondo Beach City Council makes it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that's not attached to a vehicle without valid proof that the holder owns the part. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $1,000 or jail time up to 12 months.

The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.

City officials say the ordinance is the latest step they've taken to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The Redondo Beach Police Department has hosted a number of etching events to help link stolen catalytic converters back to their owners.

Catalytic converters are part of the emissions systems of gas-powered vehicles. But because they contain precious metals that have risen in price, thefts have skyrocketed, particularly during the pandemic.

Thieves can sell a catalytic converter from a standard vehicle for $300, but the price jumps to $1,400 for a part stolen from a hybrid vehicle, while vehicle owners are forced to pay as much as $3,000 out of pocket to repair their vehicles after such a theft.

Earlier this week, 28 people were arrested and 112 stolen catalytic converters were recovered during targeted inspections of Inland Empire auto repair shops and recycling businesses.