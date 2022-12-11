Karen Bass sworn in as LA's 43rd mayor in historic inauguration

Karen Bass has been sworn in as the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater.

The ceremony got underway at 1 p.m. with early arrival encouraged and masks required for attendees. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside of City Hall, but due to the rain, was moved indoors.

Bass was a social worker and community activist before representing Los Angeles in the state Assembly for six years, where she also served as the first African American speaker.

In 2010, she was elected to Congress and served Los Angeles before coming back home and becoming the first Black female mayor of Los Angeles.

Click here to watch the ceremony live.

More to come.