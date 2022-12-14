New IIHS crash tests focus on rear-passenger protection

For the last 25 years, crash simulations have focused on how well cars protect people in the front seat. But now tests are including backseat passengers.

All vehicles tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety scored high marks for preventing injuries to the driver. But for people in the back, it was a much different result.

The Volvo XC40 and Ford Escape are the two that earned a good rating.

Researchers say automakers are aware of the findings, and some are already making changes.

For more information: New crash test spotlights lagging protection for rear passengers - IIHS