New details in search for Santa Barbara child Melodee Buzzard

As the search for Melodee Buzzard continues, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office uncovered surveillance video showing the missing 9-year-old returning from a cross-country road trip with her mother, Ashlee Buzzard.

Detectives said the video shows the pair driving through the Colorado-Utah border on Oct. 9 in a 2024 white Chevrolet Malibu. This is the last time Melodee was seen, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

Investigators believe the same Malibu passed through the following regions:

Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff released a map detailing the route Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard took from Utah to their home in Lompoc, Calif., which is 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office believes this is the route Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard took from Utah to their home in Lompoc, Calif. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Melodee was first reported missing by staff from the Lompoc Unified School District on Oct. 14. They said she had not been seen since August, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Ashlee has been uncooperative with their investigation.

"We have not been able to get her to cooperate with us and give us information to confirm Melodee's safety," said Raquel Zick, a public information officer.

Detectives said Ashlee left California with Melodee in a rented 2024 white Chevy Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101 on Oct. 7. Investigators said surveillance footage from the rental company appears to show Melodee wearing a wig under a hooded sweater.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office believes Melodee was wearing a wig under the hooded sweater in this picture. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

They believe the pair traveled as far as Nebraska.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the Malibu with a New York state license plate HCG9677. Detectives are not sure when the California license plate was replaced or if other plates were used during the road trip. They do believe that the plates were changed to avoid detection.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the Malibu was returned to the rental company with its original California license plate.

Since the child's disappearance, deputies have served several search warrants at the family's home, a storage locker and a rental car. The FBI has also been assisting deputies.

Detectives urged anyone with information on Melodee's disappearance to call the Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or visit the Sheriff's website at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.