FBI joins search for missing 9-year-old Santa Barbara County girl

FBI investigators have announced their part in the ongoing search for a 9-year-old girl missing from Santa Barbara County.

Melodee Buzzard, from Lompoc, which is about 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara, has not been seen since August, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"With the assistance of Lompoc Unified School District, detectives have confirmed that Melodee was seen as recently as August 2025," said the news release.

Melodee Buzzard, the 9-year-old girl who has not been seen since August. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Detectives say that Melodee's mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has been uncooperative with their investigation and that they have been unable to receive any verified information about her daughter's whereabouts.

"Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn't right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation," said a statement from SB Sheriff's Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Criminal Investigations Division. He added, "This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we're closer to understanding what happened to Melodee."

On Sunday night, the FBI's Los Angeles office posted on X to share that they are assisting Santa Barbara County authorities with the ongoing search.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact either SBSO at (805) 681-4150 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.