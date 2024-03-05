New City of Industry ballot processing center in full swing on Super Tuesday

A new ballot processing center was in full swing on Super Tuesday as the polls closed at 8 p.m. in California.

The new facility is dedicated to receiving, sorting, verifying, and counting ballots cast in this primary election. Across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, voters cast their ballots on everything from propositions to Presidential candidates to city council members.

The ballot processing center, which was once a Fry's Electronics building, is 144,000 square feet. The center will help process the ballots of the 5.6 million registered voters in Los Angeles County after the March 5 election.

