Watch CBS News
Local News

New City of Industry ballot processing center in full swing on Super Tuesday

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

New City of Industry ballot processing center in full swing on Super Tuesday
New City of Industry ballot processing center in full swing on Super Tuesday 00:19

A new ballot processing center was in full swing on Super Tuesday as the polls closed at 8 p.m. in California. 

The new facility is dedicated to receiving, sorting, verifying, and counting ballots cast in this primary election. Across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, voters cast their ballots on everything from propositions to Presidential candidates to city council members. 

The ballot processing center, which was once a Fry's Electronics building, is 144,000 square feet. The center will help process the ballots of the 5.6 million registered voters in Los Angeles County after the March 5 election. 

For a list of local results affecting your community, click here

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 9:15 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.